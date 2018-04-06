15-acre brush fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-acre brush fire burning near Interstate 95 Friday afternoon has caused officials to shut down the interstate amid visibility concerns.

The Florida Forestry Serviceasked the Florida Highway Patrol close down the interstate until smoke from the fire clears. The northbound and southbound lanes are shut down from mile marker 257 to mile marker 261, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Northbound I-95 is shut down at Dunlawton Avenue and southbound I-95 is shut down at International Speedway Blvd.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The fire was first reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday. It was initially reported at 4 acres then grew to 15 by 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials said no structures are in danger. The cause of the fire is unknown.

