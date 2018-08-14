Shallow water hampers rescue efforts after airboat crashes along St. Johns River

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Four people were rescued after their airboat crashed along the St. Johns River Monday night, according to a spokesman for Seminole County Fire Rescue.

Residents reported seeing helicopters and ambulances under the bridge where State Road 415 crosses the St. Johns River near Celery Street.

SCFR officials said they responded to a call reporting an airboat crash with injuries around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesman said they had a hard time locating the boat, and crews also had a hard time bringing it to shore because of the shallow water.

The spokesman said another airboat had to come in to rescue the passengers.

Once they were brought to shore, he said all four passengers refused to be taken to the hospital.​

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.