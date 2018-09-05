4 Floridians cast for next edition of ‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath'

CBS announced the 20 castaways that will compete on "Survivor," and four of the cast are from Florida.

When you tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. for the 90-minute episode, you will have four Floridians to root for.

This season’s theme is “David vs. Goliath,” with the strangers divided into two groups of 10.

The “David” tribe consists of people who have overcome adversity in their lives, and the “Goliath” tribe features people who tend to capitalize on their individual advantages.

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” says executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but 'Survivor' is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

Will the four Floridians be able to outwit, outplay and outlast the rest of the cast? You’ll have to tune in weekly to find out.

Learn more about the Floridians competing.

“DAVID” TRIBE

Christian Hubicki, 32

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.

Robotics scientist

Jessica Peet, 19

Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.

Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.

Waitress

Gabby Pascuzzi, 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Technical writer



“GOLIATH” TRIBE

Dan Rengering, 27

Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.

Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.

S.W.A.T. officer



