4 injured in fiery four-vehicle crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were injured in a fiery four-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place shortly before 6:05 a.m. on State Road 44 near Tanglewood Drive, troopers said.

Three of the four vehicles involved caught fire after the crash.

Two people were flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the Highway Patrol said. Troopers said two others were treated for less severe injuries.

State Road 44 was shut down at Huff Road, County Road 44A and County Road 46A following the crash, troopers said.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

