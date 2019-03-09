Missing girl: Deltona parents fled with baby to avoid surrender, deputies say

Four-month-old Skylah Singleton was last seen in in Deltona, Florida. Authorities said she may be with one or both of her parents, Elliot Singleton, 26, and Chloe Wall, 18. Anyone with information on Skylah's whereabouts should call 911.…

DELTONA, Fla. - A 4-month-old girl was reported missing Saturday morning in Volusia County after her parents fled the area to avoid a judge's order to take custody of the baby, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Skylah Singleton. She was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Snow Drive in Deltona, Florida.

Authorities said she may be in the company of one or both of her parents, Elliot Singleton, 26, and Chloe Wall, 18. Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release both parents were released from jail earlier this week and it is believed they left the area to avoid a judge's order to surrender their baby to the state.

Detectives said Wall's mother may have driven the 18-year-old and the baby to Orlando and bought them supplies to go out of state, possibly New York. They may be traveling in a 2007, white Cadillac DTS, New York tag number FBW1838.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood put out a message Saturday to the young parents asking for the baby girl's safe return.

"Chloe Wall and Elliott Singleton: if you see this, don't make this worse - just bring her back. You can turn this around, and it can all work out for a better future for everybody," Chitwood said in a tweet.

Edgewater police arrested Wall on drug possession charges Tuesday. Singleton was also arrested on charges of resisting without violence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Skylah is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999 or 911.

"At the time of the arrests, Skylah was in the vehicle with her parents where police found prescription pills and paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine," Volusia County Sheriff's Office public information officer Andrew Grant said. "Wall is believed to have a history of drug abuse; Skylah tested positive for the presence of drugs in her system immediately after she was born."

Deputies said after the parents' arrests, the Florida Department of Children and Families determined Skylah should be taken into state custody for her own safety. The family did not cooperate with DCF and when Wall and Singleton were released later Tuesday, they left the area with the girl, according to the news release.

Wall's mother, Jennifer Wall, 41, was arrested Saturday morning in Deltona. Deputies said she provided false information during the missing child investigation to conceal the baby's location and defy the court order.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this child is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-736-5999 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.