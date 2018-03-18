4 people injured in crash involving multiple vehicles, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least four people were injured in a Saturday night crash involving multiple vehicles in Orange County, officials said.

The crash, involving about three vehicles, happened near Gatlin and Kennedy avenues.

Orange County Fire Rescue personnel said a woman who was extricated from a vehicle was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

