4 people injured in crash involving multiple vehicles, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least four people were injured in a Saturday night crash involving multiple vehicles in Orange County, officials said.
The crash, involving about three vehicles, happened near Gatlin and Kennedy avenues.
Orange County Fire Rescue personnel said a woman who was extricated from a vehicle was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
