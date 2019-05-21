4 sought in violent carjacking near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for four carjackers who forced at least two people out of a car before injuring one of them and stealing the vehicle.

The carjacking happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at University Boulevard and Turbine Drive near the University of Central Florida.

A victim who was bleeding ran to a nearby RaceTrac on University Boulevard seeking help, the store manager said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

No other details, including a description of the assailants or the stolen vehicle, have been released.

