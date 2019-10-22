4 taken to hospital after fire burns senior living facility in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A fire broke out early Tuesday at a senior living facility in Daytona Beach, sending four residents to the hospital, officials said.

The fire started around 1 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Society on Seagrave Street.

The residents were checked out at the hospital and are expected to be OK, according to Volusia County emergency officials.

The fire apparently started in an air conditioning unit on the side of the facility, officials said. Video from the scene shows that smoke damaged a brick wall and nearby windows were shattered.

It's not known how many residents were in the facility at the time of the fire.

#breaking: Fire damages a senior living facility in Daytona. 4 residents taken to the hospital. Live with the latest starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/JK2ILsW7JC — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) October 22, 2019

