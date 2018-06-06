4 things to know about flies swarming Central Florida

Traps filled with flies in Central Florida. Experts say the heat and wet weather are prime breeding ground for the flying pests.

As the temperatures continue to rise Orlando-area residents are taking to social media with complaints of a fly infestation. Experts say Floridians may feel they are experiencing a surge in flying pests because of the recent rainy weather.

Here's what you need to know about keeping the flies away.

Local traps filling with flies: Many people reported seeing tons of flies in the Osceola County area, more than usual.

Some residents, like Jessica Martinez, are purchasing fly traps, but the traps are filling up with hundreds of flies in a matter of days. She said she's going through four traps a week and she still has tons of flies.



"They get full and then by the time they get full at the bottom, you'll see thousands of maggots," Martinez said.



Rain + summer heat = bug babies: Adam Jones with Massey Services said we aren't seeing more flies than normal, but we are seeing them earlier. The onset of heat, in addition to all the rain the Central Florida area has received kicked off the fly season a month and a half earlier when it typically starts in the middle of July. The heat also accelerates the fly cycle and flies are born in a faster amount of time.

When will it stop? Massey Services said expect to see large amount of flies for the rest of summer. The fly season typically ends in October when the temperatures cool down.

How to keep flies outside: Jones said homeowners and businesses can take steps to prevent flies from entering their homes or stores.



"Police your landscaping. If you have pets and they're using the bathroom outdoors, collect that and dispose of that," Jones said. "Keep your garbage cans clean and keep them covered so the flies don't have the opportunity to invade in that area and reproduce. And finally, just prevent them from getting into your house."



That includes checking window screens for any holes and limiting how often you open your doors.

