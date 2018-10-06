All lanes of traffic on northbound I-95 in Brevard re-open after crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Brevard County are open again after being blocked near mile marker 231 Saturday morning. Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said the blockage was due to a crash that involved four vehicles.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said five people were hurt in the crash. Troopers said their injuries are not life-threatening.

This is developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

