4-year-old girl dies after woman throws her in Florida river, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl died after a woman believed to be her mother threw her into the Hillsborough River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police said a witness near North Rome Avenue saw the woman throw the child into the water at about 4 p.m.

A dive team responded and found the girl about 75 feet off the shore near North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman accused of throwing the child was found walking nearby. As of 5:30 p.m., the woman was in custody but was not providing authorities with much information about the incident.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

