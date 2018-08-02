4-year-old girl dies after woman throws her in Florida river, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl died after a woman believed to be her mother threw her into the Hillsborough River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police said a witness near North Rome Avenue saw the woman throw the child into the water at about 4 p.m.
A dive team responded and found the girl about 75 feet off the shore near North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the woman accused of throwing the child was found walking nearby. As of 5:30 p.m., the woman was in custody but was not providing authorities with much information about the incident.
