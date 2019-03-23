4-year-old in Orlando grazed by stray bullet, according to police

The Orlando Police said a 4-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet Friday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vicksburg Way.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found out the child was shot in the shoulder from a stray bullet.

Investigators said it appears the bullet entered through a wall which is shared with a neighboring town home.

Authorities said the injury was very minor, he was transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The preliminary investigation shows the next door neighbor was manipulating his 9 mm handgun when it accidentally discharged through the shared wall, according to police.

Police said it does not appear to be an intentional act.

Investigators said there is an ongoing investigation into the possibility of charges being filed at a later date.

The gun was legally owned, according to investigators.

