4-year-old struck by truck after running into street, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy who was playing in a yard with other children was struck by a pickup when he ran into the street Tuesday evening, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Roscoe Griffin, of Apopka, was driving on Apopka Hills Circle when the boy ran out out of the yard and into his path in the roadway.

Griffin's car struck the boy, seriously injuring him, troopers said.

FHP officials said no charges were filed.

No other details were released.

