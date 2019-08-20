$40,000 worth of drugs seized in Flagler County drug sweep

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The largest drug sweep in Flagler County resulted in the seizure of $40,848 worth of drugs, including enough heroin and fentanyl to kill more than 14,000 people, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies announced the results of the eight-month Operation Heat Wave on Tuesday, touting the fact that 28 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 124.23 grams of cocaine, 98.44 grams of synthetic cathinones, more than 8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 pounds of cannabis and THC oil and more than 68 grams of other controlled substances are off the street.

Three guns and $4,800 in cash were also confiscated, according to a news release.

“This is the largest drug sweep Flagler County has ever seen and our detectives did a phenomenal job following up on all leads and getting these poison peddlers off the streets,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detectives seized enough Fentanyl and Heroin to kill over 14,000 people. Many tips were sent in by community members who followed the ‘see something, say something’ initiative and notified us when they saw suspicious activity or knew of drug dealers in our county. We are dedicated to working together to get this poison out of our community.”

So far, 21 of 40 suspected drug dealers have been arrested as part of the operation. Arrest warrants have been issued for the others.

Among those who are in custody is 26-year-old Sha’Quan Robinson, who is accused of selling heroin to an undercover officer while on a garbage truck working for Waste Pro.

Derick McKay, 36, was also arrested after deputies said he stashed $4,000 worth of of drugs inside his body when he was pulled over last month.

Below is a list of suspects who are either wanted or are in custody, according to deputies. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

Jamie Bullock of Flagler Beach: Sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Jerrold Burnham of Bunnell: Sale of oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a public park. Taj Butler of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park. Kelly Calimer of Palm Coast: Trafficking phenethylamines (10-200g) and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Diandra Clark-Stannard of Palm Coast: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park. David Connelly of Palm Coast: Sale of synthetic cathinones. Salina Cox of Bunnell: Sale of heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Elijah Desimone of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business. Raymond Dukes of Palm Coast: Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park. Joshua Forbes of Palm Coast: Sale of Hydromorphone and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Robert Galvin of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park. Rondal Gibson of Palm Coast: Sale of synthetic cathinones and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Shamine Giddens of Bunnell: Sale of oxycodone. Jodi Henry of Palm Coast: Sale of Hydromorphone and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Wilbert Hough Jr. of Palm Coast: Sale of synthetic cathinones and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Rudy Hunter of Bunnell: Trafficking phenethylamines (10-200g) and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Cornelius Johnson of Daytona Beach: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park. Eric Johnson of Palm Coast: Sale of synthetic cathinones. Adam Jordan of Bunnell: Sale of fentanyl and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Tony Lanning of Palm Coast: Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park. Mia Lindsay of Palm Coast: Trafficking cocaine (28-200g) and trafficking oxycodone (7-14g). Travis Lodato of Palm Coast: Sale of oxycodone. Corey Lynch of Palm Coast: Armed trafficking of fentanyl, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cathinones and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dillon Mays of Bunnell: Sale of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a convenience business. Deque McCall of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Jayquan McCaskell of Bunnell: Sale of heroin. Caswayla McCaster of Palm Coast: Sale of cocaine. Derick McKay of Palm Coast: Sale of cocaine, trafficking phenethylamines, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of hydrocodone with intent to sell. Michael McRoberts of Palm Coast: Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a child care facility. Christian Melendez of Palm Coast: Trafficking heroin (4-14g). Glen Moratto of Palm Coast: Sale of methamphetamine and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Octavious Ray of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Sha’Quan Robinson of Bunnell: Sale of heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Spencer Sarmento of Bunnell: Sale of methamphetamine. Kiedra Smith of Palm Coast: Sale of oxycodone. Carmen Tucker of Palm Coast: Sale of synthetic cathinones. Cory Waring of Palm Coast: Sale of THC oil, sale of oxycodone, trafficking cocaine and oxycodone and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Gladys Warren of Bunnell: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a public park. Margaret Watkins of Palm Coast: Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park. Lee Wiley of Palm Coast: Sale of heroin and sale of methamphetamine.

