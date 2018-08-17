$42 a day gets Florida residents into 2 Universal parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you been wanting to visit Universal Orlando or Universal's Islands of Adventure? Then here’s the deal for you.

Florida residents can get four days at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for $42 a day, plus tax.

The offer is online only with a valid promo code from specially marked Burger King® cups.

There are no blockout dates and the tickets can be used any four days between now and Dec. 21.

Don’t delay though, the offer ends Sept. 9.

For terms and conditions or to buy tickets, click here.

