43-year-old woman missing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Sylvia May Grimmage, 43, has been reported missing and was last seen in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Grimmage went missing Sunday around 5 p.m. and was last seen in the 5600 block of 60th Avenue in Ocala.

Authorities said Grimmage was receiving medical attention before she went missing. She was wearing a floral dress and had a green blanket draped over herself, according to deputies.

Grimmage has brown hair and eyes, weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

If you have any information, please call 911.

