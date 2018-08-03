Motorcyclist dies after crashing into truck, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 49-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a truck while on his motorcycle Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was driving southbound on State Road 415 in Volusia County around 11:35 a.m. When he went to pass vehicles in front of him, he crashed into the left side of a Ford F250 that had slowed down to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist, of Sanford, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where he died. The truck driver, 60-year-old Mark Sutton, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

