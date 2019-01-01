5 injured after crash involving multiple vehicles, officials say

Photo courtesy of the Orlando Fire Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Five people were injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Officials said roads have been closed on Ivey Lane between Old Winter Garden Road and Edgemoor Street.

Five people sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, officials said.

It's not known what led up to the three-vehicle crash.

