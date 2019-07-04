5 people transported to hospital due to heat during fireworks event at Cranes Roost

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The City of Altamonte Springs held its “Red Hot and Boom” event Wednesday night.

The event, which typically brings out about 200,000 people a year, went off as scheduled, despite rain earlier in the evening.

Officials said 150,000 people were at Cranes Roost Park for the event.

Eight performers, including Ally Brooke from the group Fifth Harmony took the stage to entertain the crowd before the main event.

Law enforcement also placed numbers atop light poles, to help dispatchers find their location in the event of an emergency.

“They seem to be controlling everything, which is good. So, I don’t see any real issues. It’s fun,” said Jeff Pilate.

Paramedics were also set up, on standby for any emergencies.

“I’ve seen a lot of law enforcement. There’s a lot of kids. It’s cool they can get out and have fun,” said Anissa Pilate.

Similar to what can be see when entering a Walt Disney World park, all bags were checked by security as people entered the festival.

With a heat index above 100 degrees when the event began, many people were trying to stay cool.

“It’s stupid hot. Really hot. It’s almost unbearable at time, but other than that, it’s Florida so, you get used to it,” said Ulysses Orellana.

Five people were transported to Advent Health Altamonte for heat-related issues, according to Altamonte Springs police.

The music came to a halt for about an hour during the events because of lightning in the area.



“We brought them ponchos, put the ponchos on them and just made sure we kept them all with us,” said Jackie Rodriguez.



Altamonte Springs police said it received assistance from both federal and state law enforcement agencies during the event.



