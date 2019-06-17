5 players the Orlando Magic could select in 1st round of NBA Draft

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Magic have plenty important decisions to make this offseason, and the team has a big choice to make Thursday.

The Magic have the No. 16 pick of the draft night this Thursday.

Orlando made the playoffs for the first time in seven years this past season.

News 6 sports anchor Ryan Welch researched five players the Magic could take with the first-round pick:

Romeo Langford, shooting guard, Indiana University, 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

Langford averaged 16.5 points a game with the Hoosiers this past season. He shot 44 percent from the field, 27 percent beyond the arc and 72 percent from the foul line.

The shooting guard can create his own shot while also having the ability to get to the basket.

He does a good job at finishing the rim.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard, Virginia Tech, 6-foot-5, 205 pounds

When you watch highlights of Alexander-Walker, the first thing to jump at you is his play-making ability while driving to his left off a pick.

He does a good job of finding the open man off the help defense, and he does a good job of finishing the layup.

The guard shot 47 percent from the field, 37 percent beyond the arc and 77 percent from the foul line.

Opposing players have to take care of the ball when he's on the floor. Alexander-Walker averaged 1.9 steals a game this past season.

Tyler Herro, guard, University of Kentucky, 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

Herro finds ways to get open. He shot 46 percent from the field, 35 percent beyond the arc and 93 percent from the foul line.

Herro uses picks and a second gear to create shots for himself off the ball.

The guard started in all 37 games with Kentucky this year.

Keldon Johnson, guard, University of Kentucky, 6-foot-6, 211 pounds

Johnson was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year by the coaches in the conference.

He shot 46 percent from the field, 38 percent beyond the arc and 70 percent from the foul line.

The guard did a good job of hitting the glass this past season. Johnson brought in 5.9 rebounds a game.

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State University, forward, 6-foot-10, 250 pounds

Kabengele was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year and made the first All-ACC tournament team.

The 6-foot-10 forward shot 50 percent from the field, 36.9 percent beyond the arc and 76 from the foul line.

Kabengele is the first FSU player to lead the team in scoring without starting a game.

Welch also said Magic fans should look out for UCF's Tacko Fall and Virginia's Kyle Guy as possible selections in the second round.

