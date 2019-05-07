5 politicians with ties to pro wrestling

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former WWE and Impact wrestler Matt Morgan was named the mayor of Longwood on Monday night.

He is not the only person who has stepped in the squared circle to have a career in politics.

Here are four other politicians who have ties to pro wrestling:

Linda McMahon

Former Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon is the co-founder of the and former chief executive officer of the WWE.

Glenn Jacobs

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is a former WWE champion. His ring name is Kane.

Jacobs said he is trying to bring more jobs and businesses to the area.

President Donald Trump

Did you know President Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer?

Trump has appeared on Monday Night Raw several times.

He was Bobby Lashley's manager in a featured match at Wrestlemania 23.

Jesse Ventura

Jesse Ventura is a former govenor of Minnesota, and he also used to be an announcer for the WWE.

He was also part of the East-West Connection tag team with Adrian Adonis.

They won the American Wrestling Association tag titles in 1980.

