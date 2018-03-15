5 takeaways from the final report for the Fiamma workplace shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - New details are emerging in the fatal Orlando workplace shooting that took place at Fiamma Inc. last year when a disgruntled ex-employee opened fire inside the business, killing five people before fatally turning the gun on himself, investigators said.

In a report released last week by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, investigators shed light on the moments and events that led up to the morning of June 5, 2017, when authorities said 45-year-old John Robert Neumann, Jr. killed five of his former coworkers at the business on Forsyth Road. The report also focuses heavily on who the suspected gunman was, his relationship to the victims and how the tragedy unfolded.

Below are five major things learned in the newly released report.

1. How tragedy unfolded

Seven deputies responded around 7:50 a.m. after hearing that there were multiple victims after shots had been fired at Fiamma, an RV accessory business located at 2427 North Forsyth Road, according to the report.

Deputies said Neumann entered the business and was greeted by someone before he even pulled out his weapon, but he ignored them and continued on until he shot 69-year-old Robert Snyder, killing him with a single bullet, according to the autopsy.

Neumann again made his way through the business, eventually killing Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Lawson, 46, Jeffrey Roberts, 57, and Kevin Clark, 53, according to the report. The gunman followed some of the victims from the front office into the main area before opening fire on them, a witness told deputies.

After killing the victims, deputies said Neumann shot himself and was dead by the time authorities arrived at the business.

Twenty-four 9mm bullet casings were found and determined to have come from the 9mm handgun found near Neumann's body when investigators were collecting evidence from the scene, according to the report.

2. Gunman's relationships to the victims

Investigators broke down the relationships between Neumann and the victims, all of whom he had previously worked with before he was fired and escorted off the property in April 2017, deputies said.

Snyder, who deputies believe was first to be shot when Neumann arrived at Fiamma, was a part of management and had the head position at Fiamma before stepping down to retire, eventually having Jeffrey Roberts take over his role, according to the report.

Roberts and Snyder both took part in firing Neumann after finding out that he was stealing products from the business and selling the items on the side, the report said.

Investigators said Neumann later asked Snyder for his job back, but was not given another opportunity.

Snyder died of one gunshot wound to his head, according to his autopsy. Roberts died after suffering two gunshot wounds, including one to the back of his head.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that Neumann trained victim Kevin Clark, who was hired shortly before Neumann's firing, and later took over his former job. The report said Neumann "was angry about it."

Clark died after suffering four gunshots wounds, including ones to his head, chest and neck, an autopsy revealed.

Witnesses told authorities that Neumann and Lawson "did not get along at all" and that the two would "bicker" from time to time, according to the report.

Crespo's daughter told investigators that Neumann was "weird and strange," but that she never had any personal issues with him during their time as coworkers.

According to the report, Crespo, who served as the company's secretary, died after suffering three to four gunshot wounds, including ones to her head and neck.

3. Shooter planned and executed accordingly

Witnesses told deputies that Neumann entered as though he had intent, and that he was looking to "single out" certain employees.

Neumann was not aimlessly firing, the report revealed, as he didn't threaten the first employee who greeted him upon his initial entrance.

"This individual made deliberate thought to do what he did today. He had a plan of action and he executed his plan today," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the day of the shooting.

Families of the victims spoke to investigators after the shooting. Many told them their loved ones were concerned that Neumann would come back.

Snyder's wife said he "told all the employees to keep the doors locked always and to be on the lookout for him if he returns."

4. Shooter's background

Neumann worked at Fiamma since 2014. In May 2014, a coworker filed a battery report against Neumann alleging Neumann hit him in the back of his head and attempted to choke him with the strap of his backpack. The case was dropped.

Neumann was "demoted" from the front area after he trained Clark, who took over his position. He was then moved to the back area. Witnesses told deputies Neumann had issues with "authority" and did not like to be "told what to do" by his bosses.

Neumann was fired in April 2017 for stealing awnings from Fiamma and attempting to sell them "on the side."

According to the report, deputies found a 9mm handgun, two magazines (one was empty), and two large zip ties with duct tape inside the business after the shooting. They also found a bicycle near the building, but investigators couldn't confirm that the bike belonged to Neumann. Some employees told deputies they used to give Neumann rides home.

After the shooting investigators searched Neumann's Maitland home. The report states they found at least five guns and several different kinds of ammunition. They also seized his electronics, but they are still being examined by the digital forensics unit, according to the report.

Investigators interviewed Neumann's mother and sister after the shooting. His family told them they haven't talked to Neumann in years.

Neumann's sister told deputies she believed her brother suffered a mental illness, but was never diagnosed, the report stated. Neumann's sister also told investigators her brother was mentally abused by their mother and "it made him more of an angry person."

According to the report, Neumann's mother was in "denial" about her son, his anger issues, or any mental issues he may have had.

"She was clearly upset and continued to apologize for what her son did," the report stated.

Neumann served in the Army from September 1991 to January 1993. The report states he was honorably discharged from the military for not meeting height or weight standards.

Neumann was a qualified sharpshooter with an M16 and had the second best qualification rating.

The report also breaks down Neumann's criminal history, including numerous DUIs and drug possession charges. The Sheriff's Office said he was never taken into custody under the Baker Act.

5. Details after the workplace shooting

Investigators interviewed several employees who survived the shooting.

One witness described Neumann as always "upset and moody." Deputies asked her if she heard Neumann make threats to come back to the business or harm anyone.

"Yeah, he was like that. And he said, 'I just take one bullet and do it,'" she told investigators.

Another employee told investigators that Neumann said he "had weapons and if he used them he would be able to hide for long periods of time."

The witness also told investigators that Neumann showed him a picture of two guns laid out on a bed, along with a bow and arrow, the report stated.

News 6 reached out to the victims' families following the release of the final report.

Crespo's daughter said she misses her mother every single day and not a day goes by that her family doesn't think about her.

