5 unique ways to spend Easter Sunday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for unique ways to spend your Easter Sunday this year?

The sunrise service, egg hunts and pictures with the bunny are Easter traditions, but it's nice to mix things up every once in a while.

If you're still searching for some egg-straordinary Easter plans, check out five activities planned in the Orlando area that are sure to be out of the ordinary.

Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt featuring 'The Muppets'

This activity is a great way to squeeze in the traditional Easter activities we all love, while adding a twist. Grab your whole family and stop by the Enzian Theater, located at 1300 S. Orlando Ave., at 10:30 a.m. to take part in an egg hunt and enjoy a big brunch before watching "The Muppets." Oh, and don't forget to visit the petting zoo at the theater before the film starts at noon. To learn more about the event or find out how you can purchase tickets, click here.

Easter Weekend Open House at Morse Museum

If you're tired of looking for eggs and you'd rather look at art, you're in luck this weekend. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art is holding an open house through Easter weekend, which means admission is free to all visitors. The museum is located at 445 North Park Avenue in Winter Park and will be open Saturday and Sunday. To read more about what the museum has to offer and learn what hours it will be open to the public, click here.

Easter at Kings!

You've probably painted all the eggs you can this season, so Kings Dining and Entertainment of Orlando wants to give you the chance to practice your art on something else this Easter. Grab the kids and stop by to let them paint their own bowling pin for free. While it dries, families can enjoy some lunch and bowl a game or two. The event starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at Kings, which is located at 8255 International Drive. Click here to learn more about the event or to make your reservation.

Easter Token Trivia Night

Easter Sunday obviously falls on the weekend, but that doesn't mean you have to give your brain the day off. Test your knowledge over an Easter dinner with friends during World of Beer's fifth annual Egg Hunt Trivia Night. Guests will form teams and compete to find the Easter Bunny for a chance to win free beer and gift cards. Make plans with your babysitter now because the game starts Sunday at 8:30 p.m. at the WOB near the University of Central Florida, which is located at 3402 Technological Ave. To read more about the prizes or see what else World of Beer has planned, click here.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Egg Toss and Brunch

So maybe you can't part ways with the egg hunt and Easter brunches after all, but this one probably isn't like the ones you're used to. The Hammered Lamb is hosting its sixth annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Egg Toss and Brunch event starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Orlando bar is located at 1235 N. Orange Ave. and recommends that anyone looking to enjoy some brunch make reservations. You'll want to leave the kids at home for this one, too. Another piece of advice: get your egg tossing out of the way before the champagne kicks in. To learn more about the event, click here.

