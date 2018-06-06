5 ways you can improve hate crime reporting

ORLANDO, Fla. - There have been 85 hate crimes in the Metro Orlando area since 2012, according to the Matthew Shepard Foundation and numbers compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Here are five ways to help law enforcement officials better report hate crimes, according to the foundation's website.

1. Know and understand your local hate crime laws.

In Florida, hate crime laws cover race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation and disability. They do not cover gender or gender identity.

2. If you see something, say something.

Hate crimes can be difficult to report because victims may fear being re-victimized during prosecution. The only way to get a better grasp of the size of the problem is by reporting it, according to the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

3. Coordinate a hate crimes training where you live.

4. Engage with your police departments if you have questions about their data.

5. If you think your state's hate crime statute isn't sufficient, call your legislators and demand changes.

