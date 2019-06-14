5 weekend events around Orlando area

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, give one of these Central Florida events a try.
Saturday
June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chambers Park Community Center
2380 N. Smith St., Kissimmee
June 15 and 16, 1 to 4 p.m.
Bass Pro Shop
5156 International Drive, Orlando
There will be a free catch and release pond for the first 100 kids to participate on Saturday only. There will also be free photos, kids' crafts, fishing seminars and more.
Cruz and Car Show of Winter Garden
June 15, 4 p.m.
Downtown Winter Garden
June 15, 7 to 10 p.m.
Chris Lyle Aquatic Center
3001 17th St., St. Cloud
Watch “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” while in a pool.
Sunday
Family Movie Night at Old Town
June 16, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee
Watch “Muppets from Space.”
