5 weekend events around Orlando area

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, give one of these Central Florida events a try.

Saturday

Juneteenth Music Festival

June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chambers Park Community Center

2380 N. Smith St., Kissimmee



Gone Fishing at Bass Pro Shop

June 15 and 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop

5156 International Drive, Orlando

There will be a free catch and release pond for the first 100 kids to participate on Saturday only. There will also be free photos, kids' crafts, fishing seminars and more.



Cruz and Car Show of Winter Garden

June 15, 4 p.m.

Downtown Winter Garden



Dive in Movie

June 15, 7 to 10 p.m.

Chris Lyle Aquatic Center

3001 17th St., St. Cloud

Watch “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” while in a pool.



Sunday

Family Movie Night at Old Town

June 16, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee

Watch “Muppets from Space.”



