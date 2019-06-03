5-year-old boy missing, last seen in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for 5-year-old Caiden Williamson, who was last seen in Delray Beach, according to authorities.

Authorities said Williamson was last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Angler Drive in Delray Beach on Sunday. Authorities said Williamson may be with 34-year-old Hilda Louis traveling in a 2009, green Chrysler Sebring with Tennessee license plates R8355L.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department.

