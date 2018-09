MIAMI - A 5-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning in Miami, according to police.

The shooting happened along Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 66th Street, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV.

An officer on scene said the girl was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

No other details have been released.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.