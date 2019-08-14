50 Yard Challenge founder helps Apopka police with lawn mowing mission

APOPKA, Fla. - Officers with the Apopka Police Department got some special help with their pledge to mow lawns for residents free of charge.

The pledge was announced in July as part of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service's 50 Yard Challenge.

[PREVIOUS: Officers vow to mow lawns for the needy throughout the summer]

50 Yard Challenge founder helps officers continue mission of mowing lawns for needy. (Image: Mark Lehman/News 6)

The challenge was started by Rodney Smith as a way to encourage those in the community to help elderly, disabled, single parents or anyone who might need help mowing their yard.

On Wednesday, Smith made a stop in Apopka to offer words of encouragement to the officers who pledged to take part in the challenge. He also brought along a custom lawnmower outfitted with flashing police lights and decals.

"I thought it would be very cool to see officers out there mowing lawns and here we are today," Smith said. "This whole thing helped me find my true purpose in life, which is helping people."

Lawn mower gets makeover as part of 50 Yard Challenge. (Image: Mark Lehman/News 6)

Smith announced that he's launching his Mowing With Cops tour, which will take him to 50 police departments in 50 states.

"It's growing -- and with their help -- and we're trying to get more officers involved," Smith said. "I just want to get everyone out there and give back to the community."

Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley issued a challenge of his own to other police departments throughout the state to join in the challenge.

[MORE: First responders maintain community presence by volunteering, competing | An eventful week for officers: Furry friend rescues, informing children]

"With law enforcement, it's a great community endeavor," McKinley said. "Interaction with our community is something that's very important."

McKinley announced that his department is about halfway through completing the 50 Yard Challenge.

Once it's complete, Smith said he'll likely donate his lawnmower to the department or auction it off in an effort to raise money for a charitable cause.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.