Motorcyclist dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 50-year-old man is dead after a crash on Interstate 4 near Disney early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on mile marker 68 near State Road 535 at 4 a.m. in Orange County.

FHP said the motorcyclist was traveling from State Road 536 onto eastbound Interstate 4 for an unknown reason. The driver then lost control and overturned, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

The man was transported to Celebration Hospital where he died a short time later, troopers said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Lanes were blocked for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.

