500 seniors receive gifts through Salvation Army's angel tree program

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first year, seniors received Christmas gifts as part of the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program in addition to the more than 3,000 children the program helps.



Capt. Ken Chapman, with the Salvation Army Orlando, said this time of the year can be lonely for some seniors who live in towers at their facility.



"Many of them are alone and they have no one that even calls them, so we don't want anybody to feel left out at Christmas," Chapman said.



That is why the Salvation Army added 500 seniors to its angel tree program in addition to helping local children and families. The Central Florida community donated all of the gifts to make sure no one is forgotten during the holidays.

.@salarmyorlando is celebrating Christmas with its senior residents! They’re enjoying a nice meal & 500 seniors will get their gifts, thanks to the Angel Tree program 🎄🎁🎅🏻 @news6wkmg #News6 pic.twitter.com/YaFtHepPKa — Amanda Castro (@AmandaNews6) December 21, 2018



The seniors enjoyed a Christmas meal complete with live music and dancing. They then picked up their gifts in the mini Joy Center in the chapel. The seniors took home clothes, microwaves, stockings and much more. One couple received a pair of new rocking chairs.



Many residents were pleasantly surprised by the community's generosity.



"This has never happened before," resident Georgia Taylor said.

Today we are serving our seniors who live on campus a Christmas lunch and distributing Angel Tree gifts to them! pic.twitter.com/51iyxJ7qGA — SalvationArmyORLANDO (@salarmyorlando) December 21, 2018

"Wonderful! I'm so happy," resident Charlotte Shifflett said.



The community is getting results and spreading more than just Christmas joy.



"We're grateful to every person, and if you donated to that and you gave to a senior today, put your head on a pillow and know you made somebody else a lot better today," Chapman said.



The Salvation Army said this year was such a success that they hope to help 1,000 seniors next year.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.