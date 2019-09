OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old woman is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Osceola County.

Troopers say she was driving eastbound on U.S. 192 by Old Brick Road around 10:20 a.m. For an unknown reason, the car veered off the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Troopers have not identified the woman. They are working to notify her family.

