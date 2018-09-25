55-year-old man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 55-year-old man was killed when a vehicle crashed into the pickup truck he was in, causing it to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 2:05 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Davis Street in Volusia County.

Angelita Hipolito, 25, of DeLeon Springs was driving a four-door Chevrolet westbound on Davis Street when she entered the intersection at U.S. 17 and struck the left side of a 1999 Ford pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer, which was driven by 39-year-old Ryan Meridith of DeLand, according to the report.

The crash caused the truck to leave the road and overturn on its right side, troopers said. The passenger in the pickup truck, 55-year-old James Miller of Orange City, died in the crash. Authorities said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Meridith and Hipolito suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending against Hipolito.

