56-year-old man killed while riding bike across OBT in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 56-year-old man was killed while riding his bicycle in Osceola County Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Anibal Soto, of Kissimmee, was riding the bike north across Orange Blossom Trail near Orange Vista Boulevard at 11 p.m. when he rode into the path of a Honda Civic that was eastbound on OBT.

The driver of the Civic hit the left side of Soto's bike, according to the report. Soto was not at an intersection or in a crosswalk when the crash took place, troopers said.

Soto was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

