57-year-old Kissimmee man dies in crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 57-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Kissimmee, according to the Florida highway patrol.

FHP troopers say he was driving eastbound Monday on U.S. 192 and Oren Brown Road in a 2008 Chevy Malibu when he lost control of his vehicle. Troopers say he traveled across the grass median and into the westbound lanes around 12:50 p.m.

As the man's vehicle was entering the westbound lanes, he struck the front of a Ford SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The third car in the crash was following behind the SUV. That driver experienced minor injuries, according to the crash report.

Authorities are now working on notifying the man's family. The crash is now under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.