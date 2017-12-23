6 arrested, drugs seized in Operation 'Naughty List'

At left, Michael Prehay, and next to him is Andrew Prehay.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police arrested six people while conducting a sting they called "Operation ‘Naughty List,'" officers said Friday.

The Kissimmee Police Department, with help from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police Department, performed the three-day operation after receiving a tip that referenced drugs being sold at all hours of the day in the area of Brack Street and Columbia Avenue, according to a news release.

In addition to the arrests, investigators found and seized 10.3 grams of crack cocaine, 14.4 grams of cannabis and 40 MDMA pills, officers said.

The following people were arrested for active warrants obtained from the operation:

Michael Prehay, 27, who is now held on $30,000 bond. He’s been charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, selling cannabis within 1,000 feet of a specified area, conspiracy to sell cannabis with 1,000 feet of a specified area and delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Prehay, 25, and Herbert Watts Jr., 27, who are now held on $10,000 bond. Each man faces a count of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area.

Diandre Montgomery, 25, who is now held on $20,000 bond. She’s been charged with selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and conspiracy to sell cocaine within a specified area.

The following suspects were arrested on the day of the warrant roundup due to the drugs they had in their possession, police said:

Dilleon Price, 36, who faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sammie Vance, 23, who’s been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Only the booking photos for the Prehays could be located as of Friday night.

