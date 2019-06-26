6-foot nurse shark spotted at Canova Beach

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A News 6 viewer spotted a 6-foot nurse shark at Canova Beach in Melbourne around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cindy Coffman said the ocean rescue team did a great job keeping everyone in the area safe.

"The actually followed the shark down the shoreline," Coffman said.

Coffman added the crews warned beachgoers about the shark in the area.

She said she's gone to this beach four times this year and this is the first time she's seen a shark in this area.

Video and photo courtesy of Cindy Coffman

