6 injured in crash on Lake Underhill Road, fire rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash Friday morning in east Orange County.

Fire rescue officials responded to the two-vehicle crash on South Econlockahatchee Trial and Lake Underhill Road just before 10 a.m.

Officials said the crash involved heavy damage and six patients were being transported to the hospital.

However, according to fire rescue, all six patients were wearing their seatbelts and received only minor injuries.

"Proof that seatbelts (and air bags) save lives," Orange County Fire Rescue said in a tweet. "Significant damage to both cars in this crash on S. Econlockhatchee Rd., yet all six received minor injuries."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.