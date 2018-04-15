6 people, including children, rescued from sinking boat in Indian River Lagoon, officials say

COCOA, Fla. - Six people, including three children, were rescued from a sinking boat in the Indian River Lagoon Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Cocoa Police Department said they received calls at 2:48 p.m. that a 16-foot Jon boat was taking on water.

Officials arrived to find the boat in the middle of the channel adrift between State roads 520 and 528.

A police boat was deployed, as well as several citizens who responded with a jet ski and a pontoon boat.

Police said the operator of the jet ski pulled two of the children off the sinking boat and took them safely to shore, while Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers rescued the remaining people on the boat.

Police said the motor had lost power during rough, stormy conditions and began taking on water.

No injuries were reported, and the boat was towed to a safe location.

The FWC said it will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.