6 rescued from water hazard situation in front of apartments

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Six people were rescued in what officials are calling a water hazard situation, according to Seminole County fire officials.

Floodwaters rose past vehicle doors in front of an apartment complex in the area, in the 600 block of Ashford Oaks Road, said the county’s Fire Rescue, which was called out to assist.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Rescue learned of the situation about 8:35 p.m.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is investigating the circumstances.

