6-year-old boy dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy is dead after a single-car crash in Sumter County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say William Wise was a passenger in a 2009 Nissan Maxima. The car was traveling westbound on County Road 470 west of County Road 315 Thursday around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said the driver lost control of the car and entered the south shoulder of County Road 470. The driver then over-corrected, causing the car to cross both lanes. The car started to overturn when it crashed into a utility pole on the north shoulder of the road, according to an FHP crash report.

Troopers said the child was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from the car. He suffered fatal injuries.

