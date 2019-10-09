60-year-old man arrested on charges of attempted murder, arson

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man on attempted murder and arson charges.

Officers said Barrett Antoine Bickers intentionally lit a campsite on fire, almost burning a camper.

Police responded to a large fire around 10:30 p.m. Friday in a wooded area near the 4200 block of Hopkins Avenue.

Police said the camper was sleeping when the campsite was lit on fire. The man told police he was asleep when he heard the sound of leaves crackling from the fire and recognized Bickers' voice nearby.

The camper told police he was able to escape before the fire consumed his area.

Witnesses told investigators the campsite fire was intentionally set by Bickers, according to a Titusville Police Department news release.

Officers found Bickers Tuesday morning and took him into custody without incident. Bickers told officers he planned to harm three homeless individuals who lived in the area where he lit the fire, according to a police report.

Bickers was booked into the Brevard County Jail and was being held without bond.

