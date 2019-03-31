60-year-old man dies after being pulled from rough water, police say

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A 60-year-old man died Saturday after getting caught in strong rip currents, police said.

Indialantic Police Department and Indialantic Fire Department personnel responded to the beach between Wave Crest Avenue and the 1400 block of South Miramar Avenue at 2:31 p.m. for a possible drowning after several people were caught in a strong rip current.

The 60-year-old man, from Michigan, his granddaughter and six others had to be pulled from the water by IFR due to the strong current, officials said. A doctor who was jogging on the beach stopped and performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived.

The man was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cause of death is unknown. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

Conditions are unknown for the others who were pulled from the water.

