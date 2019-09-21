60-year-old Sanford man drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 60-year-old Sanford man drowned in Daytona Beach Friday evening, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Officials said the man was swimming in chest-deep water in an unguarded area near the boardwalk at about 6:15 when he began to have trouble.

A search was conducted and the man was found unresponsive in the water, according to a news release.

CPR was performed before the man was taken to an area hospital, where he died around 7 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

