60-year-old woman shot during attempted car burglary

COCOA, Fla. - A 60-year-old woman is recovering Wednesday after getting shot in her thigh. Cocoa police say the shooting happened in connection with an attempted car burglary.

Officers responded to the woman's home on Westpoint Drive Tuesday night. The woman told police she heard a noise outside on her driveway and opened the front door. The woman told police as she was coming out, she was shot in the upper thigh. The woman walked back inside and her daughter tended to her wound.

The family's security video showed two suspects walk onto their driveway. The two men were pulling on vehicle door handles, according to an arrest report. They were later identified as Hewell Bailey and Trayveon Hinson. Police say Hinson managed to make entry into a Hyundai. Security video from a neighbor shows Bailey waiting behind the Hyundai and firing his gun. Police say that's when the two 19-year-olds ran from the scene.

Mug shot of Trayveon Hinson from 2018 arrest.

Police found Bailey Tuesday after he tried to evade officers while in a stolen vehicle, according to the arrest report. Police found Bailey with a handgun and a spare magazine.

Bailey told police he did not know the 60-year-old woman was shot during the attempted burglary and did not intend to harm her. He told police he felt sorry for what he did and wrote the victim an apology letter.

Bailey is now facing an attempted felony murder with a firearm charge as well as armed burglary charges. He's being held without bond in the Brevard County Jail.

