60+ firefighters respond to fire in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Crews in Volusia County had to jump from one brush fire to another Friday night.

More than 60 firefighters responded to a fire on Padrick Avenue off Shell Road near State Road 44 in DeLand.

State Road 44 reopened late Friday night after a section was closed off so crews could battle the flames.

Investigators said flames were so hot, the fire melted street signs several hundred feet away.

“It appears that it was a storage facility for pallets with some adjacent structures that stores boats. Unfortunately it's a total loss," Division Chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue Nick Castelli said.

Hazardous tanks exploded and shot through as seen in cellphone video sent to News 6.

It took more than 60 firefighters to contain the fire.

"It's very hot conditions right now, we have not had a lot of rain. So the smallest spark, the smallest ember there is so many factors that can cause fires like this," Castelli said.

The division chief sent out one last alert.

"Please do not burn, do not burn your trash do not set off fireworks this holiday weekend be cautious and be careful because as you can see tonight two fires at the same time," he said.

There has been no report of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.