62 stores confirmed to close on Thanksgiving 2018

It’s been a growing trend for stores to start Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Thursday.
But this year, many stores are opting out of the early sales to give its employees more time off to spend with family and friends.
BestBlackFriday.com released an early list of 62 retailers that have confirmed they will be closed this Thanksgiving Day.
“At this point in the year, we have the most confirmed closures we have ever had with 60 retailers,” Phillip Dengler, head of editorial and content marketing for BestBlackFriday.com, said.
“We have never had these many confirmations in early October, and we are expecting the list to grow to over 100 national and well-known regional stores by Thanksgiving Day,” Dengler said.
This is great news for employees at these companies who were not looking forward to working this holiday.
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
Barnes & Noble
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Music & Arts
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
