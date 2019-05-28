64-year-old found shot to death in Zellwood identified

ZELLWOOD, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man in Zellwood.

The Sheriff’s Office said at 5:06 p.m. Monday deputies were called to the 6000 block of Willow Street for an aggravated battery call.

Investigators found Eduardo Gutierrez Valdez suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

“Just what I heard now is that somebody shot him. I was at home when he left,” said Henderson Wynn, the victim's roomate.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to deputies.

Authorities initially said the victim was 65 years old.

