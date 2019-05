A 66-year-old man named Kenneth Livingston, of Kissimmee, has died after a car hit him in Osceola County.

Authorities said that Livingston was attempting to cross Orange Blossom Trail near Pleasant Hill Drive in the marked crosswalk when a vehicle driving on Orange Blossom Trail hit him.

Authorities said the driver had a green light and Livingston walked directly into the path of the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

