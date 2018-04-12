66-year-old motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon when his Harley collided with a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Jalisa Tuggle, 30, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the left turn lane of County Road 25 approaching Northwest 111 Place at about 1:30 p.m. when she failed to see the motorcycle traveling southbound approaching the same intersection and turned into its direct path.

The motorcyclist, George McGee, applied his brakes but could not avoid colliding with the right corner of the Camry, the crash report said. McGee died at the crash scene after being ejected from the motorcycle.

Tuggle was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for her minor injuries.

