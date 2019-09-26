67 sexual predators, offenders arrested in Osceola operation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An eight-month long joint investigation led to the arrests of 67 sexual offenders and predators accused of violating their registration requirements, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Operation Parking Lot Party sought to confirm the compliance of the 550 registered sexual offenders and predators within Osceola County. Reported information, such as residency status, employment and travel information, were verified for accuracy.

In total, 950 address verifications were conducted from Jan. 31 to Aug. 31 with assistance from the Kissimmee and St. Cloud Police departments, according to a news release.

The offenders who were found to have not correctly reported their residency status, employment, email and social media accounts, vehicles and more were arrested on a noncompliance charge.

"The operation was successful in assisting the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in accomplishing and meeting the goals of enforcing state, local and federal laws for non-compliant sexual offender/predators, ultimately making Osceola County communities safer," deputies wrote in a news release.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and State Probation and Parole all participated in the joint operation.

Anyone who has information about a noncomplaint sexual offender or predator in Osceola County is asked to report it to the Sheriff's Office's Sex Offender Unit at 321-697-4416 or 321-697-4371.

To see a full list of the registered sexual offenders and predators who were arrested, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.